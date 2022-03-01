SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 1.10% of SilverBow Resources worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 409.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SBOW opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $416.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 2.23. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $34.83.

SBOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

