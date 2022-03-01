SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Up 3,520.0% in February

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 3,520.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,605,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SING opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. SinglePoint has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $2.92.

SinglePoint Company Profile

SinglePoint, Inc is a fully reporting company with core holdings in solar energy services and industrial hemp based consumer Products. The firm through its subsidiary operates national solar sales brokerage model in 34 states. It designed 1606 Original Hemp for manufacturing and marketing smokable industrial hemp consumer products for sale through traditional retail channels and online.

