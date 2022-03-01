SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Up 3,520.0% in February

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 3,520.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,605,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SING opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. SinglePoint has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $2.92.
SinglePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SinglePoint (SING)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Receive News & Ratings for SinglePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SinglePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.