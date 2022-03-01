Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives $54.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.89.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Argus downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. OTR Global downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,845,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,115,000 after acquiring an additional 711,341 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,450,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,541,000 after buying an additional 2,994,421 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,833,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,770,000 after buying an additional 179,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,275,000 after buying an additional 141,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,248,000 after buying an additional 1,986,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKX traded down $4.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.56. 160,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,565. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.57. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $35.78 and a 1 year high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

