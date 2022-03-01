Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 208.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,308,825. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.70.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $136.64. 7,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,189. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.42 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

