Small Cap Consu Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG)

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Small Cap Consu in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

AmpliTech Group stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. AmpliTech Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 35.66 and a quick ratio of 34.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AmpliTech Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AmpliTech Group by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 82,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmpliTech Group by 146.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 44,283 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AmpliTech Group during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AmpliTech Group during the second quarter worth $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets.

