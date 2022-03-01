Small Cap Consu Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG)

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Small Cap Consu in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

AmpliTech Group stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. AmpliTech Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 35.66 and a quick ratio of 34.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AmpliTech Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AmpliTech Group by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 82,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmpliTech Group by 146.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 44,283 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AmpliTech Group during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AmpliTech Group during the second quarter worth $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

About AmpliTech Group (Get Rating)

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.