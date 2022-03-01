Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Receives GBX 1,770.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,770.83 ($23.76).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.13) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.49) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.48) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($25.49) price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($22.47) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of LON:SMIN traded down GBX 19.50 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,509.50 ($20.25). 404,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,563.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,487.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,347.50 ($18.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,669.50 ($22.40). The stock has a market cap of £5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.42.

In other news, insider George Buckley purchased 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($21.21) per share, with a total value of £12,505.71 ($16,779.43).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

