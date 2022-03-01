Societe Generale Boosts Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Price Target to €16.10

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Societe Generale from €14.10 ($15.84) to €16.10 ($18.09) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS ISMAY opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39. Indra Sistemas has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.16.
About Indra Sistemas
