Societe Generale Lowers Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Price Target to €57.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Societe Generale from €61.00 ($68.54) to €57.00 ($64.04) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FMS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.46.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FMS stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average is $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $42.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 200.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 40.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 132,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.