Societe Generale Lowers Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Price Target to €57.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Societe Generale from €61.00 ($68.54) to €57.00 ($64.04) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on FMS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.46.
FMS stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average is $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $42.45.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.
