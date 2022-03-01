Somerset Trust Co Acquires Shares of 2,200 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 211,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 214,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.45. The stock had a trading volume of 16,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,392. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $103.76.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

In other news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

