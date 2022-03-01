Somerset Trust Co Buys 132 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,249,000 after purchasing an additional 310,455 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 92.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 367,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 176,924 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,815. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.