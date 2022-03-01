Somerset Trust Co Decreases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 163.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 621,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,894,120. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

