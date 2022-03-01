Somerset Trust Co Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.4% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 31.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $2,084,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,082,499 shares of company stock worth $987,780,216. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.18. 191,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,419,124. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.93. The firm has a market cap of $380.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

