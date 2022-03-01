Somerset Trust Co Invests $253,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.07.

HON traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.11. The company had a trading volume of 87,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,591. The company has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.