Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Sotera Health updated its FY22 guidance to $0.93-0.99 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.930-$0.990 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SHC traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $21.71. 20,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,578. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after buying an additional 279,373 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 569,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Sotera Health by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 27,372 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

