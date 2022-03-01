Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.42.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCCO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

SCCO stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,352. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,362,000 after buying an additional 119,145 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,011,000 after acquiring an additional 691,883 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 86,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 16,978 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $6,171,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

