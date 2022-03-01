SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,833 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.54% of SP Plus worth $25,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 9.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in SP Plus in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SP Plus by 9.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. SP Plus Co. has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.