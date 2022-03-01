SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Purchased by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,600,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,580,000 after purchasing an additional 260,414 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,893.3% in the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after buying an additional 254,521 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,083,000 after buying an additional 102,486 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 124,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after buying an additional 29,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 490,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,879,000 after buying an additional 23,176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $75.90 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $89.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.50.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

