SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Shares Down 0.5%

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $105.03 and last traded at $106.22. Approximately 7,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 15,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.79.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.10 and a 200-day moving average of $108.53.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.