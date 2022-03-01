SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Corsicana & Co.

Corsicana & Co. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 8.0% of Corsicana & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Corsicana & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $13,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $482.45. 53,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,792. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.30. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $438.81 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

