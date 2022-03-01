Spence Asset Management Has $18.45 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for approximately 4.6% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $18,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Stephens cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.22.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,025. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.41 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.79, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.56.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

