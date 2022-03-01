Spence Asset Management Invests $100,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,905,704 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.74.

