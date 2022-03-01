Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) CAO Jay Young Sells 19,037 Shares

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE SRC opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.00. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.50%.

SRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

