Splunk (SPLK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter. Splunk has set its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Splunk to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPLK stock opened at $118.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.87. Splunk has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $176.66.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.30.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,606 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Splunk by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,671 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Splunk by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,777 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

