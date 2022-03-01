Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.140-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $249 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.69 million.Sprout Social also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.040 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.85 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.10.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

SPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.91.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $2,784,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $40,661.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,814,347 over the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,033,000 after buying an additional 45,923 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,681,000 after purchasing an additional 254,921 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sprout Social by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Sprout Social by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

