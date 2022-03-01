SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

SPXC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair cut shares of SPX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of SPXC opened at $50.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.13. SPX has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.06.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SPX will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 17.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 540,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 229.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 25.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 525,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,094,000 after purchasing an additional 105,265 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 7.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,760,000 after purchasing an additional 99,155 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX (Get Rating)

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

