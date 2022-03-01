Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 18,603 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 23.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 11.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 15.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 76.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 79,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.27.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

