Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 354,057 Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) by 170.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 354,057 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,442,000 after buying an additional 6,321,205 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in VEON by 87.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in VEON by 589.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,110,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079,614 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in VEON by 79.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,421,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 8.6% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,115 shares during the period. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VEON alerts:

Shares of VEON opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $900.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. VEON Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEON. TheStreet raised shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

About VEON (Get Rating)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.