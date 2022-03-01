Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 226,844 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Wendy’s by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,061,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,811,000 after buying an additional 2,353,413 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Wendy’s by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,685,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,744,000 after buying an additional 339,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,613,000 after purchasing an additional 500,887 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,842,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,311,000 after purchasing an additional 127,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,631,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,055,000 after purchasing an additional 196,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

