Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in MP Materials by 4.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MP shares. Bank of America started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.70.

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $8,526,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $16,222,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MP stock opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $53.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49 and a beta of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. MP Materials’s revenue was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

