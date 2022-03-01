Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 6,328 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

FLGT opened at $62.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.52 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.50. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $122.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLGT shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $51,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

