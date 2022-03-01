Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 6,328 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.
FLGT opened at $62.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.52 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.50. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $122.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.51.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLGT shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.
In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $51,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Fulgent Genetics Profile (Get Rating)
Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.