SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Sees Large Volume Increase

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 124,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session's volume of 1,613,005 shares.The stock last traded at $20.74 and had previously closed at $19.77.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSRM shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 3.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 60.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

