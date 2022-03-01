S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.75 Million

Analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) will announce $82.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.50 million to $83.00 million. S&T Bancorp posted sales of $87.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year sales of $338.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.00 million to $340.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $357.10 million, with estimates ranging from $356.20 million to $358.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.09. 114,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,936. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.69. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Barclays PLC lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 45,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

