St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.88

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.88 and last traded at $55.33, with a volume of 6230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 44.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 49.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 74,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Company Profile (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

