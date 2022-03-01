St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.88

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.88 and last traded at $55.33, with a volume of 6230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.03.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.
St. Joe Company Profile (NYSE:JOE)
The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.
