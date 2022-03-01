Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Initiates Stock Repurchase Program

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

STLD opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average is $62.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

About Steel Dynamics (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.