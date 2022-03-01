Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 7.7% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $80,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,051,000 after buying an additional 129,508 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 633.8% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 38,208 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter.

IWS opened at $116.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $102.39 and a twelve month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

