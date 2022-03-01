Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Issues Earnings Results

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sterling Construction updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.690-$2.880 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.69-2.88 EPS.

Shares of STRL stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,222. Sterling Construction has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $32.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $139,933.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Sterling Construction by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sterling Construction by 127.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sterling Construction by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

