Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.69-2.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.825-1.875 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Sterling Construction also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.690-$2.880 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ STRL traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $836.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.27. Sterling Construction has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $32.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.52.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 63,033 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

