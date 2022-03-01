stETH (Lido) (STETH) Reaches Market Cap of $4.76 Billion

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00042887 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.89 or 0.06717088 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,558.20 or 1.00032629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00044553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00047894 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.