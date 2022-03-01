Steven E. West Sells 60,000 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,702,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $29.57. 606,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,118. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -226.21 and a beta of 2.51. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -1,169.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

