Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WILLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Demant A/S to a hold rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Demant A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Demant A/S from 340.00 to 309.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $311.50.

Shares of WILLF stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $59.30.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

