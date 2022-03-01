Stifel Nicolaus Trims Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Target Price to $180.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $275.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Carvana from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $378.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.62.

CVNA stock opened at $150.47 on Friday. Carvana has a one year low of $107.50 and a one year high of $376.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of -94.04 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.47 and a 200-day moving average of $256.53.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $688,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 532,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,357,000 after acquiring an additional 62,891 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

