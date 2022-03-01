Stillwater Investment Management LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,779,925,000 after purchasing an additional 177,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,127,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,687 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,393,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42,213 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,069,005,000 after acquiring an additional 113,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS stock opened at $341.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.14. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $316.46 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $114.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.