Stillwater Investment Management LLC Sells 774 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 2,348.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $84.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.73. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Baxter International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.