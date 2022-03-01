StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Independence (NYSE:IHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence (NYSE:IHC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IHC stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $841.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.79. Independence has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $57.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Independence’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Independence’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.68%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Independence by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Independence by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Independence by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Independence during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Independence during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

