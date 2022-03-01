StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Independence (NYSE:IHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence (NYSE:IHC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
IHC stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $841.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.79. Independence has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $57.43.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Independence’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Independence’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.68%.
About Independence (Get Rating)
Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Independence (IHC)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.