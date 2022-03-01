StockNews.com Downgrades Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) to Buy

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCU. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Shares of CCU stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 135,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $21.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the second quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.