StockNews.com Downgrades Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to Buy

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of RUSHA stock traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $51.94. 325,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.39.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rush Enterprises news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $107,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 5.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth $3,068,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 882.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 94,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

