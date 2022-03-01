StockNews.com Lowers CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded CareDx from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.80.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $38.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -65.05 and a beta of 0.65. CareDx has a twelve month low of $34.09 and a twelve month high of $96.88.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $34,293.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $444,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,210 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in CareDx by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 2,183.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

