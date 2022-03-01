StockNews.com Lowers United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.00.
UTHR stock opened at $166.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $155.71 and a one year high of $218.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.46.
In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $1,173,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,776 over the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
