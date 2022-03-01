StockNews.com Lowers United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR stock opened at $166.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $155.71 and a one year high of $218.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.46.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $1,173,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,776 over the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.