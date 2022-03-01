Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on STOK. Bank of America began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $87,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $139,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 36,361 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.50. 163,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,781. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90. The company has a market cap of $717.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

