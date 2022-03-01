Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $448.71 million, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.22. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 141,281 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 45,850 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 29,279 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

