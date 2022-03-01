Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $448.71 million, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.22. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 141,281 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 45,850 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 29,279 shares during the last quarter.
Stoneridge Company Profile
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
